Bill Simmons is going on record that there are two teams in play to land Tom Brady’s services should he come out of retirement.

Speaking on his Ringer podcast with Kevin Clark, Simmons thinks Brady would play for the Miami Dolphins or his hometown San Francisco 49ers.

My Tom Brady prediction for 2022 is…pic.twitter.com/1qV0K7wkDn — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 16, 2022

“Well, Kev, as the guy who’s been driving this Brady narrative really this whole year, and has been ahead of the game this whole time … I think there’s some sort of San Francisco, Miami thing,” Simmons explained.

“Now, you could tell me it’s Miami ownership, he’s running the team, not playing… I think it’s either that, or he goes to the Niners for one year. And if I had to bet, I’d say it’s 60/40 Niners.”

Tom Brady has continued to be a bit noncommittal when it comes to his retirement. When asked by Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go” podcast, whether he’d ever consider coming back, the 44-year-old didn’t completely close the door on an NFL return.

If Tom Brady is an option for 2022 the #49ers need to do it. Can’t make the same mistake twice. — Jack Hammer (@JackHammer_NFL) February 10, 2022

“You know, I’m just gonna take things as they come,” Brady replied. “I think that’s the best way to put it and I don’t think anything, you know, you never say never.”

“At the same time I know that I’m very, I feel very good about my decision,” Brady continued. “I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now … But I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week.”