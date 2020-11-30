The Spun

Everyone Had Same Reaction To Hearing Bill Walton This Afternoon

Bill Walton giving a peace sign.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 15: Sportscaster and former NBA player Bill Walton poses before a semifinal game of the Pac-12 basketball tournament between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington Huskies at T-Mobile Arena on March 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Huskies defeated the Buffaloes 66-61. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Get excited, college basketball fans: Bill Walton is back.

The beloved college basketball analyst could be heard calling games on ESPN for the Maui Invitational on Monday morning.

Of course, the always talkative Walton had some crazy anecdotes and stories to tell in the middle of the broadcast. While there are probably some fans who don’t appreciate Walton’s zaniness, nearly everyone was happy to hear him today.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein shared a funny moment:

Bill Walton: Have you heard from Steph Curry?

Jason Benetti: No. You?

Walton: He stopped returning my calls years ago.

Here are some of the other great moments so far with Walton on Monday afternoon:

The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman wondered why Walton doesn’t have a podcast, before eventually realizing that he basically does.

“Why doesn’t Bill Walton have a podcast,” he asked. “I guess Bill Walton does have a podcast, there just happens to be a basketball game going on in the background.”

That sums things up pretty well.

Welcome back to the college basketball airwaves, Bill. We’re glad to have you back.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.