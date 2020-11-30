Everyone Had Same Reaction To Hearing Bill Walton This Afternoon

Get excited, college basketball fans: Bill Walton is back.

The beloved college basketball analyst could be heard calling games on ESPN for the Maui Invitational on Monday morning.

Of course, the always talkative Walton had some crazy anecdotes and stories to tell in the middle of the broadcast. While there are probably some fans who don’t appreciate Walton’s zaniness, nearly everyone was happy to hear him today.

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein shared a funny moment:

Bill Walton: Have you heard from Steph Curry? Jason Benetti: No. You? Walton: He stopped returning my calls years ago.

Here are some of the other great moments so far with Walton on Monday afternoon:

Bill Walton – “This is the best I’ve ever seen Huffman play.” Jason Benetti – “This is the second game of his career.” pic.twitter.com/6qQygubshn — Nick Coffey (@TheCardConnect) November 30, 2020

It’s so great to have Bill Walton back pic.twitter.com/RsXHjRdsUy — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 30, 2020

Everyone knows when you think of Texas Longhorn basketball you think of Kevin Garnett Bill Walton is SO back pic.twitter.com/7xq8zoYGNq — Fundamentally Sound (@FundamentallySD) November 30, 2020

Jason Benetti: You looked a little bit like Mose from 'The Office'. Have you ever seen 'The Office'? Bill Walton: Nope. I've *been* to the office. pic.twitter.com/LdZhN2liKa — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 30, 2020

The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman wondered why Walton doesn’t have a podcast, before eventually realizing that he basically does.

“Why doesn’t Bill Walton have a podcast,” he asked. “I guess Bill Walton does have a podcast, there just happens to be a basketball game going on in the background.”

I guess Bill Walton does have a podcast, there just happens to be a basketball game going on in the background — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 30, 2020

That sums things up pretty well.

Welcome back to the college basketball airwaves, Bill. We’re glad to have you back.