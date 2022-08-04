Bill Walton Documentary Is Coming: Sports World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 15: Sportscaster and former NBA player Bill Walton poses before a semifinal game of the Pac-12 basketball tournament between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Washington Huskies at T-Mobile Arena on March 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Huskies defeated the Buffaloes 66-61. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Bill Walton is one of the most intriguing personalities in sports history.

ESPN is taking advantage of that popular intrigue, creating a 30 for 30 documentary about the life and career of the former NBA All-Star.

ESPN announced that it has begun production on the project. The documentary will include interviews from prominent basketball figures like Larry Bird, Julius Erving, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Artis Gilmore, World B. Free, Robert Parish, Jim Gray, Luke Walton, Jamal Wilkes, Brent Musberger and Bob Ryan.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this exciting news.

"Oh god yes, hook it to my veins!!!!" one fan wrote.

"Interesting! It will be nice to see the Portland Trailblazers championship documented…" another added.

"YESSSSS!!! This will be a must watch!" another said.

In its official announcement, ESPN included an overview of what will be covered in the much-anticipated documentary.

"Walton, when healthy, was arguably one of the greatest centers to play the game. The ultimate competitor, Walton embraced team play over individual glory. The documentary will tell Walton’s story, from his earliest days as a high school phenom in San Diego, to his glory days at UCLA, and through his injury plagued, but stellar career with the Portland Trailblazers and the story of their 1977 NBA championship team. It will also delve deeply into Bill’s tortured history of debilitating injuries, his personal relationship with John Wooden, his love of the Grateful Dead, his politics and activism that alienated basketball fans in the ’70’s, and his final incarnation as a basketball broadcaster who regularly draws a Twitter storm."

The project will be directed by Steve James and produced by Steve James and Zak Piper.