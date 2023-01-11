Bills Announce Damar Hamlin Has Been Released From The Hospital

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills hypes the crowd against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

The positive updates continue to come in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The Bills announced on Wednesday morning that Hamlin had been released from Buffalo General Medical Center after going through some testing on Tuesday. He'll now be allowed to rehab at home and at the Bills' facility.

"We have completed a series of tests and evaluations, and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged to continue his rehab at home and with the Bills," critical care physician Jamie Nadler said in a statement.

This comes after Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday before he was admitted into Buffalo General Medical Center.

As for what's next, there's a chance he could make an appearance at Buffalo's home playoff game on Sunday afternoon. Maybe he could sit in the owner's box with the Pegula family.

That would definitely garner one heck of a reaction.

Kickoff for Dolphins-Bills will be at 1 p.m. ET.