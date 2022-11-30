Bills Announce Decision On Von Miller For Patriots Game

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 16: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Much has been made about whether Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller will play against the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

Miller suffered a knee injury during the Bills' Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions, though it was not a season-ender.

Still, he didn't practice this week and has been ruled OUT for the Patriots game.

Miller detailed his injury on his podcast titled "The VonCast" and said that he's dealing with some damage to his meniscus and hopes to return on Dec. 11 against the New York Jets.

"I do have some lateral meniscus damage and it's going to have to be addressed," Miller said, via ESPN. "But I do feel like I can, you know, play through that, so I'm just gonna wait a little bit, and let the swelling go down for about 7-10 days and, hopefully, right before the Jets game I will be back."

Miller has been outstanding for the Bills thus far. He's made 21 total tackles (18 solo), eight sacks, one forced fumble, and two passes defended.

Kickoff for Bills-Patriots will be at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by Amazon Prime Video.