Bills Announce 'Excellent' Update On Damar Hamlin's Health

ORCHARD PARK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills hypes the crowd against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

The news about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin seems to get better and better by each day.

In a statement from the Bills, they revealed that physicians at UC Medical Center confirmed that Hamlin is "making continued progress in his recovery." Per the report, he is continuing to breathe on his own while his neurological function is "excellent."

Hamlin isn't yet out of critical condition. But all things considered, that's still terrific news.

The Bills and the other 31 NFL teams intend to honor Hamlin in a variety of ways during their game against the New England Patriots this Sunday. The team has also placed him on season-ending injured reserve, ending his second NFL season.

It appears that there is still a fairly long way to go before Damar Hamlin is able to get out of the hospital, let alone be in a position to make a decision about his future.

But it also looks like the worst parts are behind him and recovery is now looking more and more likely to be successful. To think that only a handful of days ago, things seemed so incredibly grim.

Hamlin may not be physically on the field for the Bills this weekend or in the near future, but the fact that he's making a recovery will give the team some much-needed strength for the games to come.