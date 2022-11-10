Bills Announce Thursday Afternoon Update On Josh Allen

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills is tended to by trainers during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

There was a lot of concern surrounding Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after he suffered an elbow injury on Sunday. After he missed practice on Wednesday, the team released their update on him for Thursday.

Today, the Bills listed Allen as a non-participant in practice. That doesn't bode well for him practicing on Friday or playing against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Allen has reportedly undergone tests on the elbow to ensure that there aren't any ligament tears which might require surgery. There has been some speculation that he might need Tommy John surgery at some point down the road.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport pointed out that on top of the pain of the injury, Allen might be dealing with nerve issues that might be keeping him from properly holding onto and throwing the football.

Josh Allen is 6-2 on the season and has the Bills in a dog fight for the AFC East title right now. He's been playing at an MVP level this year, completing 64-percent of his passes for 2,403 yards and 19 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

A loss to Vikings on Sunday would likely cost the Bills the lead in the division title race.

The Bills play three games in the next two weeks with the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns and a Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions coming up.

If Josh Allen doesn't get healthy quickly, the Bills could be in serious danger of struggling at this key stretch of the season.