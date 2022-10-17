Bills Are Releasing Player Coming Off Suspension Today

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills are reportedly parting ways with a linebacker that just got off suspension today.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Buffalo decided to release Andre Smith after serving a six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

A former seventh-round pick of the Panthers, Smith was acquired via trade by the Bills in 2020.

Over the last two seasons, the 25-year-old out of UNC has played in a total 27 games for Buffalo, recording 19 tackles and a forced fumble.

Smith was suspended back in June just a few months after he decided to re-up with the team on a two-year, $3 million deal. By releasing him, the Bills reportedly save $1.1 million in cap space as the season goes on.

The four-year vet will now hit the open market as he looks to get picked up by a team in search of LB depth.