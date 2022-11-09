Bills Coach Reveals Josh Allen's Status After Elbow Injury Scare

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The football world has been watching the Buffalo Bills' injury report with a combination of anticipation and dread ever since it was revealed that quarterback Josh Allen sustained an elbow injury this week. Today, we got a big update on his status.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that Allen is "Day-to-Day" with his elbow injury. As for whether Allen will play against the Vikings this Sunday, McDermott merely said "we'll see."

The good news is that the report indicates that surgery isn't required. Not now at least.

The bad news is that Bills fans will have to continue holding their breath throughout the week to see improvement. There's a good chance that Allen will be listed as questionable for the game come Friday and the team won't know until Sunday.

If Josh Allen isn't fit to play against the 7-1 Vikings this weekend, Case Keenum will likely get the starting nod. That's a pretty notable downgrade going up against one of the NFL's best teams.

As we saw this week, the Bills offense struggles when Allen is playing at an MVP level. Maybe they can win without him, but given that he hasn't missed a game since midway through his rookie season, it's hard to say that with any confidence.

The best news to take away from this is that it doesn't appear to be a bad enough injury to necessitate immediate surgery. Maybe that situation will change in the offseason.

Will Josh Allen play this Sunday?