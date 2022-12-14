Bills General Manager Makes His Thoughts On Odell Beckham Jr Clear

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the bench before the game against the New York Jets at New Era Field on September 15, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills added a wide receiver to their roster this week. But rather than sign free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., they brought back veteran Cole Beasley.

That doesn't mean that the Bills are unwilling to sign OBJ though. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Bills general manager Brandon Beane made it clear that they are not out of the OBJ sweepstakes.

Beane explained that the Beasley signing was a result of Beasley reaching out to the team after Thanksgiving to express interest in returning. He had retired earlier in the year but was a strong veteran presence on the team.

The Bills are considered one of three finalists in the race to sign the Pro Bowl wide receiver. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are the other two.

Of the three teams mentioned, the Bills are arguably the best situated to make a Super Bowl run. The Giants are currently a wildcard team at best, while the Cowboys are also likely to finish as a wildcard team.

But the Bills can conceivably secure their division title with games to spare if they knock off the Miami Dolphins this weekend and beat the Chicago Bears next week.

However, it's starting to seem more and more as though OBJ will not play in the regular season, and might not play in the 2022 season at all.

Will OBJ sign with the Bills before the season is over? Will he sign with Buffalo at all?