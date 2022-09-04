Bills Get Big Injury Boost Ahead Of Thursday's Opening Game

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the bench before the game against the New York Jets at New Era Field on September 15, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills will ideally want to be at full strength for Thursday's season opener against the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Luckily for them, a key player appears to be trending towards joining them.

According to ESPN Bills insider Alaina Getzenberg, Bills All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer is trending towards playing this Thursday. Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he would be surprised if Poyer DIDN'T play against the Rams.

The veteran safety had one of the best years of his career in 2021. His 93 tackles were second on the team while his five interceptions were tied for the team lead.

Poyer also had 3.0 sacks - tied for fifth on the league's No. 1 defense of 2021. For his efforts, he earned First-Team All-Pro honors, but missed out on being voted to the Pro Bowl.

The Buffalo Bills are widely considered the favorites to win Super Bowl LVII this year. It's been nearly 30 years since they last won the AFC Championship Game, but have yet to win a Super Bowl.

They came heartbreakingly close in each of the last two seasons, losing the AFC title game in 2020 before their controversial playoff elimination in the divisional round last year.

But the Bills retooled in the offseason and look even better now than last year. They're even expected by many to beat the Super Bowl champion Rams in Thursday's game.

The game will be played on Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.