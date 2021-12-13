The Spun

Bills Get Concerning Postgame News On Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills lost a heartbreaker to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, falling to Tom Brady and Co. in overtime.

Josh Allen played his heart out on Sunday, passing for more than 300 yards, rushing for more than 100 yards and scoring three touchdowns.

Unfortunately, Allen was reportedly banged up postgame.

Allen was reportedly seen in a walking boot following his team’s loss to the Buccaneers.

That doesn’t sound good, but hopefully it’s just a precautionary measure, rather than for something serious.

The Bills remain in the playoff hunt at 7-6, but they have their work cut out for them moving forward this season.

They will surely need Allen to remain on the field in order to have a chance at doing anything late in the year.

