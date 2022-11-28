Bills Get Encouraging Injury News On Josh Allen Monday

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills signals towards the sideline during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images) Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images

Josh Allen looks to be getting healthier and healthier by the day.

Allen was a full participant in practice on Monday for the Buffalo Bills even though he's been battling a right elbow injury.

Allen hurt his elbow on Nov. 6 against the New York Jets, a game that the Bills lost 20-17. He finished the game with 205 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Since then, Allen hasn't missed a beat, though that doesn't mean he hasn't struggled. In his last three games, he's thrown for 780 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions.

The interceptions are the concerning part as he's thrown multiple interceptions in four of his last five starts.

He's going to need to cut down on those if the Bills have any hopes of going on a deep playoff run.

They'll look to notch their third-straight win when they take on the New England Patriots this Thursday from Foxborough. Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.