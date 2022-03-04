Bills Give Cole Beasley Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly granted wide receiver Cole Beasley permission to seek a trade this offseason, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

That being said, Bills GM Brandon Beane reportedly said the team would welcome the veteran back in 2022 and “no door has been closed.”

There’s apparently interest around the league for the 33-year-old wideout who logged a career-high 82 receptions, 693 yards and one touchdown in 2021.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: The #Bills have granted permission for WR Cole Beasley to seek a trade, though GM Brandon Beane told me late yesterday the team would welcome him back and “no door has been closed.” pic.twitter.com/NT3wjx6YZR — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 4, 2022

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

“Well this makes me a little pissed #BillsMafia,” one Bills fan wrote.

“Cole back to Dallas?” another suggested.

“I know Beasley’s name has been mentioned as a potential cap cut. If he’s gonna move on, would be nice for the #Bills to get something in return for him. Will also be interesting to see how this could impact bringing a guy like Isaiah McKenzie back,” another said.

The #Bills can save 6.1 million by cutting Cole Beasley With a DEEP wide receiver class, it feels like another Jon Brown situation from two years ago. Get younger and save money. https://t.co/jXELd8u6SE — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) March 4, 2022

Beasley is owed $6.1 million next season under his current contract. If he were to return this coming season, he would likely want a new deal.

Where do you think Beasley should land if he does leave Buffalo?