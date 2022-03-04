The Spun

Bills Give Cole Beasley Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley on the field.ORCHARD PARK, NY - JULY 31: Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills during training camp at Highmark Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly granted wide receiver Cole Beasley permission to seek a trade this offseason, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

That being said, Bills GM Brandon Beane reportedly said the team would welcome the veteran back in 2022 and “no door has been closed.”

There’s apparently interest around the league for the 33-year-old wideout who logged a career-high 82 receptions, 693 yards and one touchdown in 2021.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this news.

“Well this makes me a little pissed #BillsMafia,” one Bills fan wrote.

“Cole back to Dallas?” another suggested.

“I know Beasley’s name has been mentioned as a potential cap cut. If he’s gonna move on, would be nice for the #Bills to get something in return for him. Will also be interesting to see how this could impact bringing a guy like Isaiah McKenzie back,” another said.

Beasley is owed $6.1 million next season under his current contract. If he were to return this coming season, he would likely want a new deal.

Where do you think Beasley should land if he does leave Buffalo?

