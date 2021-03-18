Former Chicago Bears’ starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has reportedly come to a one-year agreement with the Buffalo Bills, serving as Josh Allen’s backup in 2021.

While the deal has been confirmed, the specific terms of the contract have not yet been announced.

With the outstanding season Allen had in 2020, the signing of Trubisky is certainly a just-in-case kind of deal. Bills general manager Brandon Beane made this fact clear after the deal was penned, calling this opportunity a “reset” for the former No. 2 overall pick.

“I don’t know what went on in Chicago, but he started 50 games,” Beane said, via Buffalo insider Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “…I think the label has been put on Mitchell from afar that maybe he doesn’t deserve it. This is a reset for him. We don’t expect him to be here long term.”

When the Bears traded up to select Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, some massive expectations were dropped on his shoulders. This pressure only began to build when fellow his 2017 draft quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes (10th pick) and Deshaun Watson (12th) began their rise to NFL superstardom.

During his second season with Chicago, the former North Carolina quarterback seemed to be on his way to meeting those expectations. In 2018, Trubisky led his Bears squad to an 11-3 record behind 3,223 yards and 24 touchdowns — earning him his first and only Pro Bowl appearance.

Since then though, his play has significantly declined. After a less-impressive 2019 season, the Bears front office traded for backup Nick Foles –indicating a level of doubt in their current starter.

In 2020, Trubisky was benched for Foles during a Week 3 win over the Falcons. After a rough 2-5 stretch, he reclaimed the starting role in Week 12 — finishing the season with a 6-3 QB record.

Earlier this week, the Bears finally decided it was time to move on from their failed draft project.

While some analyst still believe Trubisky has starter potential, he’ll have to take a back seat yet again in 2021.