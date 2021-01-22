Bills LB Has Strong Message Ahead Of AFC Title Game vs. Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills seem to be relishing their underdog designation heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

As the reigning Super Bowl champs with the best record in the NFL this year, the Chiefs are well favored in this matchup. Most analysts have Kansas City earning its second straight title appearance this weekend, especially now that superstar QB Patrick Mahomes is slated to return from injury.

Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes seems more than happy with these predictions.

“These guys, they don’t watch us,” Hughes said, per NewYorkUpstate.com. “They think Kansas City is the top dog and that’s fine. Let them have all that talk and the air waves. . . . We like that the experts don’t respect us and don’t want to acknowledge us or give us credit. That’s fine. We’ll just keep punching people in the mouth until we get that credit. And that’s just how it’s gonna be.”

Led by rising-superstar quarterback Josh Allen, Buffalo notched its best season in years through 2020. At 15-3, the Bills have now won eight straight games en route to the AFC title game.

The Super Bowl success of these two programs couldn’t be much different. The Bills remain one of the 12 NFL franchises to never win a title and the Chiefs are looking to become one of the only organizations to go back-to-back.

2021 will be the third time these teams meet in the AFC Championship. With a Kansas City win in 1967 and a Buffalo victory in 1994, the 1-1 conference title series will be snapped this weekend.

The game will kickoff at 6:40 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.