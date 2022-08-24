Bills Make Decision On Josh Allen For Preseason Finale

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills are just over 48 hours away from their preseason final against the Carolina Panthers, and the last chance for starters to get reps before the regular season.

So what's the plan for starting quarterback Josh Allen, who did feature in last week's win over the Denver Broncos? Apparently, the Bills are going to let him sit this one out.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bills have decided to rest Allen for the game. He went 3 of 3 for 45 yards and a dazzling touchdown in Saturday's 42-15 win.

Traditionally the third preseason game was the tune-up game for starters. But with the number of preseason games reduced to three, the third game has now become the backup showcase.

The Buffalo Bills don't need to do any extra scouting on Josh Allen though. He's been one of the NFL's best quarterbacks for the last two years and is one of the favorites to win the MVP award in 2022.

Allen has successfully led the team out of decades in the doldrums and turned them into a position to be perennial Super Bowl contenders in ways the team hasn't seen since the Jim Kelly era.

Bills fans in the comments generally agree with the team's decision to not play Allen and nobody should blame them.

Do you agree with the Bills' decision?