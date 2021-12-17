Bills Make Official Decision On QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills got some encouraging news regarding star quarterback Josh Allen on Friday.

After being listed on the team’s injury report with a foot sprain for most of the week, Allen has been removed from the list and has no injury designation heading into Sunday’s game.

The 25-year-old QB is expected to start in Week 15’s matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Josh Allen is officially off the Bills’ injury report and has been given no injury status for Sunday’s game vs. the Panthers, meaning he is expected to start with his sprained foot. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

Despite suffering his foot injury during the fourth quarter of tightly-contested overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, Josh Allen was able to return to the field and finish out the game. While he was clearly in some serious pain, the tough-nosed QB fought through the pain and finished the day with 300+ passing and 100+ rushing yards — becoming one of the only players in NFL history to accomplish that feat.

Wearing a walking boot during a postgame press conference, Allen admitted that his foot was “pretty sore,” but also indicated that it shouldn’t be a major issue moving forward.

After notching limited participation on Wednesday and Thursday, Allen was a full participant for today’s practice.

The Bill will kickoff against the Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.