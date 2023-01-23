Bills Player Reveals What Stefon Diggs Asked Following Loss

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 24: A Buffalo Bills football helmet is pictured during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 24, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Stefon Diggs was very demonstrative during Sunday's divisional round defeat at the hands of the Bengals.

The Pro Bowl wideout caught just four balls for 35 yards and was visibly frustrated with quarterback Josh Allen for feeling that he missed him on a turnover-on-downs.

After the game, teammate Isaiah McKenzie reportedly spoke to Diggs who asked: "How? Every year? It's the same thing."

McKenzie said it's the same questions that all of the Bills have following another disappointing playoff loss that started with Super Bowl expectations.

Cincinnati dominated Buffalo in every phase of the game, especially in the trenches. Down three starting linemen, the Bengals O-line pushed the Bills all over the field; opening up huge holes for running back Joe Mixon and allowing to Joe Burrow to toss it all over the yard.

Sunday's game raises even more questions for the Bills as truly difficult offseason decisions appear to be on the horizon.