Bills Punter Matt Araiza Breaks Silence After Troubling Allegations

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 05: Matt Araiza #19 of the Buffalo Bills takes the field during practice on August 05, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Earlier this week, troubling allegations against Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza emerged.

Araiza and several other former San Diego State University football players were accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl last year. After remaining silent for a few days, Araiza released a prepared statement during the team's preseason finale.

"The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press," he said in a short statement. "I look forward to quickly setting the record straight."

Bills head coach Sean McDermott admitted the team learned new information about the allegations and are working to find the right solution.

From ESPN:

"I would say there's been some [new information in the last 24 hours], and I'm not going to deny that, and that's why I have more work to do on this," McDermott said. "I'm more trying to be solution-oriented right now. And that's where I'm headed. And that's where we need to be headed."

It's unclear if the team will keep Araiza on the roster or eventually release him.