Bills React To This Weekend's Crazy Weather Forecast

When the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns step on the field this weekend, they may be doing so in a whiteout.

No, we're not talking about the fans. Buffalo is expected to get crushed by a major snowstorm this week that could bring up to three feet of snow into the city over the next few days.

That's not a misprint. Buffalo is bracing for the possibility of three feet of snow from Wednesday night into Saturday.

The Bills are taking it in stride, though.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott joked that there will be enough fans with snow plows to help clear the stadium.

"Sean McDermott said that there are contingency plans in place if the Bills can't get into the building Friday and/or Saturday. He joked that he's sure all the people w/ snow plows, snow mobiles will "chip in and lend a hand" w/ some players not having experienced snow before," Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg said.

Buffalo and Cleveland kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.