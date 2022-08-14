Bills Released 4 Players Following First Preseason Game

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Four Bills players found themselves on the outside looking in of an NFL roster spot on Sunday.

According to Dov Kleiman, Buffalo released several players after its preseason opener, including: former Seahawks offensive lineman Jordan Simmons, tight end Jalen Wydermayer, cornerback Olajiah Griffin and tackle Derek Kerstetter.

Simmons was signed by the Bills on the second day of camp after guard Rodger Saffold started out on the NFI list.

The 28-year-old played in five games for the Las Vegas Raiders last season after spending two years with Pete Carroll in Seattle.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M alum Jalen Wydermayer finds himself headed back to free agency after being one of the top undrafted rookies on the market.

The Bills won their first preseason game over the Colts 27-24.