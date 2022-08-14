Bills Released 4 Players Following First Preseason Game
Four Bills players found themselves on the outside looking in of an NFL roster spot on Sunday.
According to Dov Kleiman, Buffalo released several players after its preseason opener, including: former Seahawks offensive lineman Jordan Simmons, tight end Jalen Wydermayer, cornerback Olajiah Griffin and tackle Derek Kerstetter.
Simmons was signed by the Bills on the second day of camp after guard Rodger Saffold started out on the NFI list.
The 28-year-old played in five games for the Las Vegas Raiders last season after spending two years with Pete Carroll in Seattle.
Meanwhile, Texas A&M alum Jalen Wydermayer finds himself headed back to free agency after being one of the top undrafted rookies on the market.
The Bills won their first preseason game over the Colts 27-24.