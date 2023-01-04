Bills Released Veteran Player On Wednesday Afternoon

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Already down a member of its secondary, the Buffalo Bills decided to let go of a veteran defensive back on Wednesday.

Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Bills have released CB Xavier Rhodes."

Rhodes played in two games for the Bills this season, starting one, after a two-year run with the Indianapolis Colts.

A three-time Pro Bowler and former first-team All-Pro, the Bills signed the 32-year-old to the practice squad back in September.

Now he's been cut to make room for safety Jared Mayden, who most recently spent time on the Jets p-squad after spending just under a month with the Bills organization earlier this season.

Mayden has also spent time with the Eagles and 49ers, appearing in six career games since going undrafted out of Alabama back in 2020.