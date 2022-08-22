Bills Released Veteran Wide Receiver Monday Morning

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills waived a couple of players on Monday morning.

The team announced that they have waived punter Matt Haack and receiver Tavon Austin.

The Bills didn't see Austin in their plans after they signed him to a one-year contract back in June.

Austin spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he had 213 receiving yards and one touchdown off 24 receptions.

Before that, he spent one season with the Green Bay Packers, two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, and five with the Los Angeles (formerly St. Louis) Rams.

His best individual season came in 2016 when he compiled 58 receptions for 509 yards and three touchdowns.

Throughout his career, he's racked up 244 receptions for 2,239 yards and 16 touchdowns.