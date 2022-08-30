Bills Reportedly Cut Former Alabama Star This Morning

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills started to trim down their roster a bit more on Tuesday morning.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, they cut former Alabama tight end OJ Howard.

Howard spent the last five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing with the Bills back in March. He agreed to a one-year deal that was worth $3 million but it wasn't enough for him to make the 53-man roster.

He's coming off a 2021 campaign that saw him rack up 14 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown. His best individual season came in 2018 when he compiled 34 receptions for 565 yards and five touchdowns.

The Bills will now move forward with Dawson Knox, Quintin Morris, and Tommy Sweeney as their three tight ends for this season.

Howard will now look to sign a deal with another team before the regular season gets underway next week.