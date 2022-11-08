Bills Reportedly Get Encouraging Injury News On Josh Allen

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the Buffalo Bills suffered their second loss of the season - this time at the hands of the New York Jets.

The Jets defense harassed star quarterback Josh Allen, forcing him to throw two pivotal interceptions. After taking a beating for the better part of 60 minutes, Allen suffered what appeared to be an elbow injury.

After the game, reports suggested the Allen could miss some time with a UCL injury. However, the latest reports offer hope that Allen will be able to practice this week and continue playing through the injury.

"There's hope in Buffalo that Josh Allen will be able to practice and play his way through this injury," NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo said.

Allen is second in the league in passing yards per game with just over 300 yards per contest. He's also second in the league in passing touchdowns with 19 - behind Patrick Mahomes in both categories.

Allen and the Bills host the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon.