Bills Reportedly Make Decision On Matt Araiza For Tonight's Game

PITTSFORD, NEW YORK - JULY 24: Matt Araiza #19 of the Buffalo Bills punts during Bills training camp at Saint John Fisher University on July 24, 2022 in Pittsford, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills will not trot out rookie punter Matt Araiza for tonight's preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.

Just yesterday, a lawsuit filed in San Diego County Superior Court accused Araiza and two of his former college teammates of gang raping a 17-year-old girl during an off-campus party in October, 2021.

The Bills waited until less than two hours before kickoff to make this call.

The Bills selected Araiza with a sixth-round pick in this year's draft. He won the team's preseason punting competition and was slated to start for the Buffalo organization this coming season.

According to reports from ESPN, the attorney responsible for filing the lawsuit informed the Bills of the impending lawsuit as early as late July. The Buffalo organization has not reached out to the victim, per further reports from The Athletic.

After the lawsuit was made public on Thursday, the Bills released a statement saying the organization had "conducted a thorough examination of this matter."

While he won't play in tonight's preseason game, Araiza is in the building at Bank of America Stadium.

Araiza and his attorney deny these horrific allegations, but the "Punt God" admitted to having sex with the underage girl on a recorded phone call.

The Bills will kickoff against the Panthers at 7 p.m. ET.