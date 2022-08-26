Bills Reportedly Never Reached Out To Matt Araiza's Accuser

PITTSFORD, NEW YORK - JULY 24: Matt Araiza #19 of the Buffalo Bills punts during Bills training camp at Saint John Fisher University on July 24, 2022 in Pittsford, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

On Thursday, a disturbing lawsuit against Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza emerged in San Diego County Superior Court.

The lawsuit accuses Araiza and two of his former San Diego State teammates of gang raping a 17-year-old girl during an off-campus party in October, 2021.

The attorney who filed the lawsuit, Dan Gilleon, said the Bills were made aware of the lawsuit as early as the end of July, per ESPN. According to a report from The Athletic on Friday, the Buffalo organization has yet to reach out to Araiza's accuser.

After the lawsuit was made public, the Bills released a statement saying the organization had "conducted a thorough examination of this matter" — an investigation that apparently didn't include reaching out to the victim.

The Bills selected Araiza with a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft. He had been dubbed the "Punt God" during his record-breaking collegiate career and won the Buffalo starting job earlier this preseason.

Despite the horrific details of the allegations and the fact that Araiza has already admitted to having sex with the underage girl, the Bills have not released their rookie punter.