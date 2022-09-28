Bills Reportedly Signing Former All-Pro Defensive Back

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills have reportedly signed former All-Pro defensive back Xavier Rhodes, per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

Rhodes will help provide some much-needed veteran depth on an injury-ridden Buffalo secondary. He'll also reunite with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, his former head coach with the Minnesota Vikings in 2013.

Rhodes, 32, suited up with the Indianapolis Colts for 13 games in 2021. The three-time Pro Bowler logged 39 tackles, seven passes defended and one interception in his ninth NFL season.

The Bills were without star safeties Micah Hyde (neck) and Jordan Poyer (foot) for Sunday's loss to the Miami Dolphins. Starting cornerback Dane Jackson (neck) was also unable to take the field. Hyde has been ruled out for the season with his neck injury.

Cornerback Christian Benford suffered a fractured hand this past weekend. Tre'Davious White has yet to play this year with a knee injury.

This lack of secondary depth was evident in Sunday's Week 3 loss. The secondary failed to contain dynamic wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on several key late-game moments. Waddle had four catches for 102 yards (25.5 ypc) and Hill had two catches for 33 yards (16.5 ypc).

Perhaps Rhodes can give the Bills the spark they need in the defensive backfield.