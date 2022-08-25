Bills Respond To Troubling Allegations Against Punter Matt Araiza

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Some alarming news surfaced on Thursday evening that involved Bills punter Matt Araiza.

Araiza and two other former San Diego State University football players have been accused of gang-raping a 17-year-old girl at a party last year.

Araiza, who was picked in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, was accused of having sex with the girl outside of the home. She was then brought inside a room where she allegedly was repeatedly raped.

The Bills have responded to the allegations and confirmed that they conducted an examination of the matter. The team also won't provide any other comment until the case is resolved.

“We were recently made aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021. Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter. As this is an ongoing civil case legal, we will have no other comment at this point," the statement read.

Kelly Armstrong, Araiza's lawyer, has denied the rape accusations that have been made against his client, per the Los Angeles Times.

We'll have the latest on this situation as it continues to develop.