Bills Rule Out 2 Key Players Before Game vs. Steelers

The Buffalo Bills have ruled out two key players ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Friday, head coach Sean McDermott ruled out tight end Dawson Knox and safety Jordan Poyer.

Knox suffered a foot injury during the Bills' Week 4 win over the Baltimore Ravens and notched DNPs in each practice session this week. His absence will be a significant blow as wide receivers Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow have also been ruled out for the game. Isaiah McKenzie is still in concussion protocol.

Poyer will miss his second game of the year after sustaining a rib injury this past weekend. He'll join his star safety teammate Micah Hyde — who's currently on IR with a neck injury — on the sideline in Week 5.

The Bills are still listed as heavy favorites over the visiting Steelers in Sunday's contest.