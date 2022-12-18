Bills Stadium Announces Significant Penalties For Fans Throwing Snowballs

Attention to all Buffalo Bills fans currently attending tonight's Dolphins game: You will be subject to significant discipline if you throw snowballs.

Snowballs were flying all on the field during the first quarter of tonight's AFC East battle.

Refs and the stadium announcer were quick to intervene.

Fans throwing snowballs will be automatically ejected from tonight's game and potentially subject to arrest. It will also cost the Bills team 15 yards in a penalty.

"The game was really delayed earlier because too many fans were throwing snowballs at the Dolphins Refs said it will be a 15-YARD PENALTY if a Dolphins player is hit," Bleacher Report announced.

That has to be a first, right? Don't throw snowballs, fans.

The Bills lead the Dolphins 14-13 late in the first half.

Catch the game on NFL Network.