Bills Star Not Practicing Wednesday Before Game vs. Steelers

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One of the best players on the Buffalo Bills' defense won't be practicing on Wednesday.

Safety Jordan Poyer, who's an absolute ballhawk, is dealing with a rib injury and won't be able to practice, per Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

Cornerback Christian Benford, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, tight end Dawson Knox, and wide receiver Jake Kumerow will also not practice.

This is definitely not the injury report you'd want to see if you're a Bills fan.

Poyer got injured during the Bills' comeback win against the Ravens on Sunday but said afterward that he was fine. He finished that contest with six total tackles (four solo) and two interceptions.

For the season, Poyer has 12 combined tackles (nine solo) along with four interceptions.

Poyer's chances of playing in this Sunday's game against the Steelers will diminish significantly if he continues to not practice towards the end of the week.

Kickoff for that contest will be at 1 p.m. ET.