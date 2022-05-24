Bills Star Reportedly Not Participating In Offseason Activities

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 23: A helmet is shown before a game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on November 23, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Fresh off his first All-Pro selection, Bills safety Jordan Poyer is looking for a new contract. And as many do when they're looking for an extension, Poyer is a no-show at his team's voluntary OTAs.

On Tuesday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott told WGRZ's Julianne Pelusi. “We certainly miss having him here… business is business right now.”

But the coach has seemed confident that both sides will be able to work out a deal ahead of the season.

Poyer signed with Bills back in 2017 after spending the majority of his early career in Cleveland. In 2020, he agreed to a two-year extension with Buffalo, with a base salary of $5.6 million for this upcoming season.

Over the past couple seasons, Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde have teamed up to become perhaps the top safety duo in the NFL.

With the Super Bowl window wide-open for the Bills, keeping that tandem intact could go a long way in capturing the team's first Lombardi.