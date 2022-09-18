Bills Star Reportedly Suffered Injury In Practice Saturday
The Buffalo Bills could be down one of their receivers for their Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, receiver Gabriel Davis suffered an ankle sprain on a non-contact play in practice on Saturday.
The Bills haven't ruled him out for the game, but he's very much questionable.
It would be a massive loss for the Bills' offense if Davis can't suit up. He racked up 88 yards and scored a touchdown in Buffalo's 31-10 Week 1 win against Los Angeles (Rams).
Before this season, Davis had back-to-back seasons of at least 500 yards receiving for the Bills.
His team will look to get to 2-0 on Monday night in their home opener against the Titans.
Kickoff will be at 7:15 p.m. ET.