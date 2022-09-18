Bills Star Reportedly Suffered Injury In Practice Saturday

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the bench before the game against the New York Jets at New Era Field on September 15, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills could be down one of their receivers for their Week 2 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, receiver Gabriel Davis suffered an ankle sprain on a non-contact play in practice on Saturday.

The Bills haven't ruled him out for the game, but he's very much questionable.

It would be a massive loss for the Bills' offense if Davis can't suit up. He racked up 88 yards and scored a touchdown in Buffalo's 31-10 Week 1 win against Los Angeles (Rams).

Before this season, Davis had back-to-back seasons of at least 500 yards receiving for the Bills.

His team will look to get to 2-0 on Monday night in their home opener against the Titans.

Kickoff will be at 7:15 p.m. ET.