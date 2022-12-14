Bills Star Reveals What He's Seen From Cole Beasley So Far

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Cole Beasley #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills welcomed back an old friend on Tuesday.

The team announced the signing of wide receiver Cole Beasley on Tuesday after he originally retired from the NFL. He spent two weeks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier in the season before he left the game.

Despite that, the Bills are welcoming back with open arms, according to Jordan Poyer. Poyer is also really impressed with Beasley thus far

"He looks good, I'll tell you that," Poyer said. "He looks good, that's all I can say."

This will be Beasley's second stint with the Bills. He spent three seasons with them (2019-21) before he was released back in March.

During that time, he compiled 2,438 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

He'll now get another shot at helping the Bills' offense as they try and go on a Super Bowl run. The Bills are currently 10-3, which is tied for the best record in the AFC.