Bills Star Sends Powerful Message After Damar Hamlin Injury

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins has released a vulnerable message after the collapse of his teammate on Monday night.

The star lineman attempted to humanize himself and the rest of his NFL colleagues with a powerful message during a recent interview on ESPN.

“We are not athletes. We are not superstars. We are not celebrities ... We are humans at this moment. We are vulnerable humans... We've taken off all that armor and we're just being human," Dawkins said.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin went down with cardiac arrest during the first quarter of last night's game. His heartbeat was restored on the field before he was taken away in an ambulance.

This situation is far bigger than the game.

Though last night's game had serious postseason implications, the two teams elected to postpone the contest. The NFL will not resume the game at any point this week.

Hamlin, 24, is still in critical condition at a local Cincinnati hospital.

As humans, we're all hoping Hamlin can make a full recovery.