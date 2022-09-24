Bills To Put Star Player On Injured Reserve

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills have suffered a massive blow to their secondary unit.

Star safety Micah Hyde has been placed on season-ending injured reserve due to the neck injury he suffered in a Week 2 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

Hyde is expected to return for the 2023 season.

"Fortunately, we expect a healthy return for #23 in 2023," Hyde's agent Jack Bechta wrote on Twitter.

Hyde missed practice all week and was officially ruled out for this weekend's game on Friday.

This news is a significant hit for an already banged-up Buffalo secondary. Hyde's All-Pro safety partner Jordan Poyer (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Hyde logged seven tackles through his first two games before suffering this season-ending injury. Through 17 starts last year, he collected 74 tackles, 10 passes defended and a career-high five interceptions.

The Bills will also be without cornerback Dane Jackson (neck) and defensive tackles Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) during tomorrow's Week 3 contest against Miami.