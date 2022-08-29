Bills Veteran Reacts To The Team Cutting Matt Araiza

PITTSFORD, NEW YORK - JULY 24: Matt Araiza #19 of the Buffalo Bills punts during Bills training camp at Saint John Fisher University on July 24, 2022 in Pittsford, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images) Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills' decision to release rookie punter Matt Araiza was a controversial one to say the least. But what do his now-former teammates have to say on the matter?

Speaking to the media on Monday, Bills offensive lineman Mitch Morse had a blunt response to the team's decision. Morse said that the decision "caused some conversations" among the Bills players. But he clarified that they were "healthy ones."

"It definitely caused some conversations in the locker room, I think healthy ones between guys," Morse said.

Morse also spoke about head coach Sean McDermott's desire to balance winning with doing the right thing. He said that it's been a trying time as a result.

"He wants to win football games, but he also, there's something higher, there's a higher power to that which is just humanity, how he handles himself...it really is such a trying time."

(Trigger Warning) Araiza was recently named as a defendant in a civil case where he and two former college teammates were accused of gang raping a 17-year-old girl, who was under the age of consent in the state of California, while at a college party in 2021.

Several days later, the Bills released the punter they had taken 180th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

It's understandably tough for a team to weigh releasing a player who might contribute in a big way in the face of criminal allegations that have not resulted in convictions yet.

But the Bills have made their decision. Only time will tell whether it was the right or necessary one.