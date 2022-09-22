Bills Wide Receiver Announces His Status For Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the bench before the game against the New York Jets at New Era Field on September 15, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

An injury he sustained last weekend kept Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel "Gabe" Davis from playing against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football. But what is his availability for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins looking like?

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Davis gave his own personal injury report for the Bills' big game against the Dolphins. Davis declared that he is "100-percent playing" against Miami.

“I was just out here trying to catch a ball and kind of landed a little funny. So, the ankle kind of rolled on me a little bit,” Davis said of his injury, via NFL.com. “It’s been feeling good, real good. I was out there running today and it felt good. So, excited it’s progressing and getting better.”

Davis had four receptions for 88 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the Bills' season opener.

The former fourth-round pick out of UCF has been a rising star since his rookie season. He had over 500 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons and 13 total touchdowns.

Luckily for the Bills, receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder picked up some of the slack while he was absent for the Titans game.

But now it appears that the Bills will be at relatively full strength in their receiving corps against the Dolphins this week.

Will Gabe Davis have over 100 receiving yards in his return to the field?