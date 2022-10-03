Bills Wide Receiver Reportedly Suffered Broken Ankle

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: A Buffalo Bills helmet sits on the bench before the game against the New York Jets at New Era Field on September 15, 2016 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills bounced back from their loss to Miami last week with a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. But they may have lost a key player in the process.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Bills wide receiver Jamison Crowder suffered a broken ankle during yesterday's win over Baltimore. Additional tests are underway to determine the full extent of the damage. But for now, he is out indefinitely.

Crowder is in his first year with the Bills after spending the last three with the New York Jets, during which he led the team in receiving yards twice. In four games with the Bills he has six receptions for 60 yards on 13 targets.

The greater loss for the Bills with Crowder's absence might be to their return game. Crowder was the Bills' starting punt returner, bringing back nine punts for 100 yards through four games.

The Buffalo Bills currently have the No. 5 offense in the NFL and the No. 2 defense in the league. They have two big games coming up before their Week 7 bye.

This Sunday the Bills play the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are likely reeling after losing to the Jets on Sunday. The following week, the Bills play the Chiefs in a rematch of their last two playoff losses.

After the bye the Bills get the Green Bay Packers at home before a road game against the New York Jets.

The Bills would probably like to have Jamison Crowder at some point during that stretch, but it seems unlikely that they'll have the veteran receiver now.

Who will step up in Crowder's absence?