Bills Wide Receiver Was Released On Tuesday

The Buffalo Bills decided to let go of one of their wideouts on Tuesday.

Per the team, Marquez Stevenson has been waived after having to make a decision on whether or not to activate him upon opening his 21-day practice window last month.

The Bills could've ended Stevenson's season by placing him on IR, but instead chose to let him hit the waiver wire and after that free agency.

The 24-year-old receiver underwent foot surgery prior to the season and has yet to see the field after appearing in five games as a rookie.

A sixth-round pick out of Houston in 2021, Stevenson mostly contributed in the return game, fielding 14 punts for 132 yards and seven kickoffs for 165 yards.

It's reportedly expected that the Bills bring him back on the practice squad should he clear waivers.