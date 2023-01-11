Bills Will Be Without Star Safety This Weekend

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 24: A Buffalo Bills football helmet is pictured during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 24, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

For the first time since suffering a neck injury in Week 2, the Bills have opened up the practice window for Pro Bowl safety Micah Hyde. However, he reportedly won't be back for this weekend's Wild Card Round game against Miami.

Per MMQB's Albert Breer: "Sean McDermott said neither [Hyde nor WR Jamison Crowder] will play Sunday. But getting either—and in particular Hyde—back for a potential divisional-round game against the Bengals would be pretty huge for the Bills."

Hyde has been a star contributor to the Bills defense since coming over from Green Bay in 2017, pairing with Jordan Poyer to become one of the league's best safety tandems on one of the NFL's best defenses.

The 32-year-old only saw action in two games this season where he recorded seven total tackles. But getting him back in any capacity would go a long way in helping the Bills capture their first ever Super Bowl.