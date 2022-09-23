Bills Won't Have 2 Defensive Stars In Game vs. Dolphins

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Micah Hyde #23 of the Buffalo Bills reacts during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills hope to extend their 2022 record to 3-0 this weekend when they take on the surging Miami Dolphins. But they'll be without several key players on defense when they head to Hard Rock Stadium.

According to ESPN Bills insider Alaina Getzenberg, three Bills defenders have been ruled out for the game. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring), cornerback Dane Jackson (neck), and safety Micah Hyde (neck) are all going to miss it.

Jackson suffered his injury on national television this past Monday night. During a tackle against the Tennessee Titans, Jackson suffered a serious-looking blow to the head and neck and needed to be taken out of the field in an ambulance.

Fortunately, Jackson didn't suffer any catastrophic damage on the play. He was back at team practice days later, walking around on the sidelines.

But Phillips and Hyde are dealing with injuries of their own and have not practiced this week as a result. Their absence will similarly be felt.

Jordan Phillips is in his second stint with the Bills, rejoining them this past season after spending the last two years with the Arizona Cardinals. He has 1.5 sacks and four QB hits on just 61 defensive snaps.

Micah Hyde is a veteran safety coming off an All-Pro season with the Bills. He has seven tackles in two games.

Can the Bills knock off the Dolphins and extend their record to 3-0 without Jackson, Phillips and Hyde?