Billy Napier Reacts To Poaching Top Quarterback Recruit From Rival Program

It's been an up-and-down first season at the helm for Florida head coach Billy Napier. But one area where he hasn't been struggling this year is on the recruiting trail, especially after today's big quarterback flip.

On Friday, 2023 four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada officially flipped his commitment from the University of Miami to the University of Florida. Rashada said in a statement that he had always dreamed of playing in the SEC and believes that Napier is "building something special" in Gainesville.

Napier may have gotten the news well-ahead of the rest of us. Taking to Twitter before 7 a.m. ET this morning, the Florida coach posted an emoji of a smiling face with sunglasses.

Napier's post has gone viral with over 3,500 likes and 600 retweets since this morning. Fans in the comments couldn't be happier for him:

"Florida coach Billy Napier feeling good this morning," Manny Navarro wrote.

"My man Coach Napier was sleeping when the news broke late last night with no worries," another fan joked.

"Y’all let this man do what we hired him for he knows what he’s doing!!! Let him build and turn us into the powerhouse that everyone is scared of us becoming!" a third fan said with pride.

Jaden Rashada is the No. 57 overall prospect in the Class of 2023, per 247Sports. He is the No. 7 quarterback in the country and the No. 6 player from the state of California.

Not a bad get for Napier and the Gators.