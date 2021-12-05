Billy Napier Reportedly Makes 2 Notable Hires At Florida

With no time to waste, Florida head coach Billy Napier is already putting together his staff. A staff that will reportedly feature some familiar faces.

On Sunday, FootballScoop.com reported that Napier is bringing two assistants from Louisiana with him to Gainesville.

Per FootballScoop, Patrick Toney will join the Gators staff as a defensive assistant and Jabbar Juluke will help out on the offensive side of the ball.

Toney served as the Ragin’ Cajuns defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. It’s expected that he will either resume his role at Florida, or share the duties with another assistant.

Additionally, Juluke was Louisiana’s assistant head coach and running backs coach. Just two years ago, he was named the top RB’s coach in the nation.

Napier and his two assistants saw plenty of success in the Sun Belt.

In four seasons at Louisiana, one of college football’s up-and-coming coaching stars compiled a 40-12 record. The 2021 Ragin’ Cajuns finished 12-1 with a conference championship win on Saturday.

Now Napier is tasked with replacing Dan Mullen at Florida. Gators fans can only hope the former Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney assistant can build a similar program in the swamp.