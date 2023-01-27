Sports World Praying For Legendary Broadcaster's Family Tonight

DENVER, CO - MARCH 31: CBS broadcasters Brent Musburger and Billy Packer prepare to call the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Duke Blue Devils during a semifinal game in the 1990 NCAA Men's Final Four held at McNichols Arena on March 31, 1990 in Denver, Colorado. Duke defeated Arkansas 97-83 to advance to the championship game. (Photo by Rich Clarkson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Rich Clarkson/Getty Images

On Thursday night, legendary college basketball announcer Billy Packer passed away at the age of 82.

"The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy," his son Mark Packer announced on social media.

Basketball fans - and the sports world in general - took to social media to remember Packer and offer their thoughts and prayers to his family.

"The voice of the NCAA Tournament for most of my life. Called a lot of great moments in UK history. Rest In Peace," Kentucky reporter Matt Jones said.

"Praying for the Packer family tonight.," another fan said.

"I’m so sorry to read this. He lived a great life and his words are the favorite memory of so many people. What a legacy," added another.

Packer was a staple of the NCAA Tournament, where he called games, including the Final Four, from 1975 to 2008.

Our thoughts are with the Packer family.