Bizarre Ian Rapoport Tweet About Tyler Huntley Goes Viral

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had an interesting tweet about Ravens backup Tyler Huntley on Sunday afternoon.

Rapoport was confirming that Lamar Jackson will be inactive for the game against Green Bay and then tagged rapperSnoop Dogg’s Twitter saying that he’ll be the starter.

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is now officially inactive. @SnoopDogg gets the start. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2021

Most likely, Rapoport just missed the twitter account that he was looking for. Tyler Huntley’s @ is _SNOOP1 so it’s a bit similar but also a little different.

He then played it off as the NFL world was having fun with the tweet.

Kind of weird that he didn’t explain himself, but it is what it is.

Lamar Jackson will be inactive for the game due to a sprained ankle he suffered last Sunday in Cleveland. He left the game in the first half and didn’t return.

Huntley will be making his second start of the season in a game that Baltimore needs to win to stay in first in the AFC North.

He made one start against the Bears on Nov. 21 and led the Ravens to a comeback win with less than a minute remaining. He then came in against Cleveland and got the Ravens to within two points before the Browns defense got a stop on the final drive.

Kickoff is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.