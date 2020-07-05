Black Iowa Baseball Player Says Fan Yelled Incredibly Disturbing Remark

Even amid nationwide protests against racial injustice, it appears that some individuals just aren’t getting the message.

In a recent interview with the Des Moines Register and The Gazette, 17-year-old Iowa baseball player Jeremiah Chapman of Charles City High School, who is African-American, revealed some disturbing remarks he heard during a recent game. He told the story of racial abuse he received from opposing fans during a June 27 doubleheader against Waverly-Shell Rock High School.

Chapman said that initially the abuse was limited to typical taunts such as “You’re garbage.” But they quickly morphed into more vile taunts.

He said that some fans starting calling him “Colin,” which he believed was a reference to Colin Kaepernick. But it only got worse from there. He said that some fans told him to “go back to the fields to do your job” while another said “You should have been George Floyd.” Capping it off, the fans chanted “Trump 2020”.

“Then, after I caught a ball, they said, ‘You need to go back to the fields to do your job,'” Chapman said. “They looked at me and said, ‘You should have been George Floyd.’ Then they started chanting ‘Trump 2020.'”

Black Iowa high school baseball player taunted: ‘You should have been George Floyd’ https://t.co/plQEzAt8EF — The Gazette (@gazettedotcom) July 3, 2020

Waverly-Shell Rock has since acknowledged the incident and has publicly apologized to Chapman for the abuse he received.

Fortunately, Chapman is keeping his spirits high. Despite having some initial thoughts of quitting the sport, he ultimately decided against it.

“I don’t want to quit on my sports because of this,” Chapman told The Gazette.

Hopefully the people who said those terrible things are found and disciplined appropriately.