Blackhawks, Senators Agree To Blockbuster Trade

The Ottawa Senators and Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a massive trade just hours before the NHL Draft.

The Blackhawks have traded star forward Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for the No. 7 and No. 39 overall picks in this year's draft, plus a third-rounder in 2024.

A DeBrincat trade was rumored to be likely happening for the last several weeks as the Blackhawks have wanted to make some major changes.

DeBrincat has been one of the best goal scorers in the NHL ever since he entered the league back in 2017. He's already scored 40+ goals twice and has scored at least 25 goals in four of his first five seasons.

He also has another year left on his current contract and is only 24 years old.

This move will only accelerate Ottawa's rebuild as DeBrincat will get the chance to play with Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Thomas Chabot, and Drake Batherson.

As for the Blackhawks, there's a good chance that they will live to regret this deal.